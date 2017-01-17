Maine Huts and Trails invites outdoors lovers of all levels

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine Huts and Trails continues to expand its network. It is now 80 miles long and includes four off-the-grid eco lodges.

People are allowed to move over the trails via people power whether its hiking, skiing, mountain biking or snowshoeing.

In this episode, we hike into the Stratton Brook Hut. It's a huffy, three-mile jaunt with a big elevation gain to the hut, which is 1,900 feet above sea level.

