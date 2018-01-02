Maine Olympian Chummy Broomhall dies at 98

Chummy Broomhall

RUMFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine's skiing community is mourning the passing of a skiing legend. Wendall "Chummy" Broomhall passed away on Saturday at the age of 98.

A World War II veteran, Broomhall raced in the 1948 (St. Moritz) and the 1952 (Oslo) Winter Olympic Games. He finished well back in the pack and later noted the reason as "the Scandinavians could out-ski us!"

He was a member of the U.S. National Team for nine years. On his first trip to Europe, he said the Europeans had better equipment, but added, "we came back with some."

Thus began a lifetime of trying to improve American Nordic skiing as a coach, course designer, administrator, and benefactor.

He was named the American representative to the international governing body, Federation Internationale de Ski. He designed Olympic courses at Squaw Valley (1960) and Lake Placid (1980) and served as Chief of Course for all Cross Country events.

Back home, he helped his Chisholm Ski Club develop programs which provided the opportunity to experience the joys of skiing to thousands of area kids.

He also donated three hundred acres of land on which the Black Mountain Ski Area and ten miles of Nordic trail now stand. The stadium where the cross country ski races end is named after him.

Black Mountain and the Chisholm Ski Club have hosted three U.S. National Cross Country Ski Championships and numerous smaller events. Annually, Maine colleges are among those which compete for the Broomhall Cup.

"Chummy" is an inductee into the National Ski Hall of Fame, The Maine Sports Hall of Fame and a charter inductee into The Maine Skiing Hall of Fame.

He was energetic, personable and approachable and cherished by his community.

