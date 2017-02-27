Maine Pond Hockey Classic raises money for Boys' and Girls' Club

The Maine Pond Hockey Classic took over the ice on a snowy Saturday. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PUCKERING UP FOR BOYS' AND GIRLS' CLUB - Sydney, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Pond Hockey Classic is a fundraiser for the Boys' and Girls' Club of Waterville. NEWS CENTER was one of the sponsors this year and sent an All-Star Team led by our own Johnny Mehler and Todd Gutner.

"A meteorologist would never lie," said Todd as he stood in a hard snowstorm. "This is great!"

"You can't beat this weather!" mused Johnny who played college hockey at Temple.

Despite the talent of these two athletes, the NEWS CENTER six found themselves in deep in the opening game against the defending champions, The Ducks.

"We got crushed," laughed Gutner. of the 24-0 drubbing.

However, in the second game, Johnny rallied the troops. Skating like a banshee, he led the team to victory with a hat trick.

In the end, the NEWS CENTER team would fail to make the finals when a last second goal left them with a heartbreaking loss.

The event also included a polar dip to raise money for the Boy's and Girls Club of Waterville.

