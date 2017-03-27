Upta Camp: Maine State Museum plans premiere

(Photo: Bill Green's Maine)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Maine State Museum is planning a premiere on Maine sporting camps. The film, which will feature a large collection of never before seen 3D images, will look back to a time when hunting and fishing was regarded very differently by Mainers.

"Maine sporting camps are changing," said Jennifer Dube of the Friends of the Maine State Museum group. "We are learning a lot about how they are changing. This documentary is meant to talk about the change and where it's headed and hopefully encourage future generations to spend time in the woods."

The multi-media premier will include a dinner and auction and take place May 20 at the Augusta Elks Lodge. Tickets are $60 and all proceeds benefit the museum. The museum will also unveil its first oral histories ever collected.

You may buy the tickets online or by calling Jennifer Dube Works at 287-2304 at the Maine State Museum.

