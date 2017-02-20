Maine wildlife enduring tough winter

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SYDNEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- This has been a winter of big snow in Maine. Some areas are reporting the fifth deepest snow pack ever.

The snow will affect different species of wildlife differently. Maine's "big three" are deer, moose and turkeys. All are well adapted for snow in different ways.

Deer "yard up." They make trails by stamping down snow. This enables them to save energy and have escape routes should intruders appear.

Some suggest that moose are homely, but their configuration makes them well adapted to winter. The males drop antlers to save on energy and burn through extra weight that they have gained in the summer.

Turkeys are ground foragers, but can survive because they can eat just about anything including bird ox.

The length of winter is also an important consideration. Even though we have a lot of snow, a quick melt would be advantageous to wildlife.

Interestingly enough, this winter may be toughest on our owl population. These raptors feed on mice and other animals that are hidden by the snow. Many have moved out nearer to roads and are experiencing a higher level of crashes with cars.

Copyright 2017 WCSH