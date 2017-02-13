I'M ON A BOAT! - Portland, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- When snow is measured in feet, life gets tougher for all of us. However, for a few dozen people who live on their boats year round, a Nor'easter can be particularly interesting.

"I watch the wind closely," says Mike Mulkern who lives on his 28-foot Carver "Billie-Jo" at DiMillo's Marina in Portland. "When it's out of the southeast here, it can be bad."

Mulkern remembers the Patriots' Day Storm of 2007 well. Waves washed over retaining walls and sank four boats in the marina.

The February of 2017 Blizzard was relatively easy. With winds generally out of the north, Mukern's Bill Jo was in the lee of the Portland Peninsula. He simply waited inside watching cable TV until the storm subsided.

He also cooked, "I got a pot roast with Guinness cooking in the crock pot," Mulkern told NEWS CENTER. "Guiness is healthy food!"

Mulkern was in the Navy and Navy Reserve 27 years and enjoys being on boat.

His Carver has a living room, kitchen, head, bed and deck! His slip comes with a wate rfront parking space which is considered prime real estate in summer.

As for the rocking of the boat in the waves, the Navy veteran mused, "I can't sleep with out it."

