Making people think that seaweed tastes good

CASCO BAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The cold coastal water off Maine is arguably the area's greatest asset. Tollef Olson believes it is and also believes it can yield generations worth of jobs and food.

He grows kelp in the bay. His company, Ocean's Balance produces what he calls "super foods" from kelp. Part of his marketing plan is to get people to see and think of seaweed differently.

"It's got a flavor pop," says the gregarious salt. He has spent a lifetime on the ocean including a time he worked as a commercial diver on a treasure ship.

Olson lauds the industry's effort to protect Maine's wild fisheries, the health of the water as well as the people who live near it.

