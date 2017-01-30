WLBZ
Out of state snowmobilers discuss Maine/NH reciprocity rules

Snowmobilers cross into Maine for long trails and good conditions

Bill Green, WCSH 8:24 PM. EST January 30, 2017

T 14 R 7, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Hundreds of New Hampshire and Vermont snowmobilers rode Maine trails free this weekend.  It was a reciprocal weekend between the states.  Maine sledders could snowmobile in those states free as well.

The state has these weekends, last weekend was a reciprocal weekend with New Brunswick, to entice visitors to try Maine trails.  It is felt that riders who experience Maine sledding are more likely to register a sled in Maine.

Money from registrations go to trail grooming.

Maine has 14,000 miles of snowmobile trail. It costs visitors $76 to register a snowmobile for a weekend of riding in Maine.

 

 

