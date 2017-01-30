Out of state snowmobilers discuss Maine/NH reciprocity rules

T 14 R 7, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Hundreds of New Hampshire and Vermont snowmobilers rode Maine trails free this weekend. It was a reciprocal weekend between the states. Maine sledders could snowmobile in those states free as well.
The state has these weekends, last weekend was a reciprocal weekend with New Brunswick, to entice visitors to try Maine trails. It is felt that riders who experience Maine sledding are more likely to register a sled in Maine.
Money from registrations go to trail grooming.
Maine has 14,000 miles of snowmobile trail. It costs visitors $76 to register a snowmobile for a weekend of riding in Maine.
