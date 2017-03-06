Pro Ski Tour to debut at Sunday River

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

NEWRY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The World Pro Ski Tour is back and will stage its inaugural event at Sunday River on Friday and Saturday. The Pro Ski Challenge will feature a single eliminated format as 32 skiers vie for more than $31,000 in prize money.

"Dual Slalom is a very exciting format," said Craig Marshall who has joined forces with Ed Rogers to bring back the World Ski Tour.

It is also easy to understand as the competitors vie on parallel courses. CBS will broadcast the event at a later time on their Sports Network.

"It's the most viewable alpine ski race in Maine," said Darcy Lambert of Sunday River. Spectators can watch free from Barker Lodge. "Of course, skiers can grab a ticket and take in the action slope side."

