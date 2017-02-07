Rangeley Snodeo is a rodeo, circus and fair all rolled into one

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

RANGELEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Rangeley Snodeo is a weekend of events for the entire family.

Snowmobile enthusiasts come from all over the Northeast to share in the fun. The event is put on by the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club, one of the oldest and strongest clubs in Maine.

Among this year's events were a cross country race, a radar run and an exhibition by Rave-X Motorsports.

Copyright 2017 WCSH