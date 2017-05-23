Some tips on keeping family hikes safe--give a little whistle

SCARBOROUGH, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) -- The rescue of a five year boy who was lost while hiking with his family in Acton was met with celebration last week, It served as a stark reminder that such an incident can happen quickly.

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife offers some safety tips to make family hikes safe this summer.

Among them are plan, prepare and have rules about staying together.

