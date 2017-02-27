Zachary Fowler of Maine wins a half million on TV show 'Alone'

Zach Fowler shares an awesome tale of survival. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Appleton, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Zachary Fowler lives off the grid in Appleton, Maine. When he saw the show "Alone" on The History Channel, he knew he had to give it a try.

He was sent to a remote corner of Patagonia in Argentina. He took ten selected items and lived off the land. He lost 73 pounds during the series, but lasted longer than the other nine candidates. His wife Jamie was flown to Argentina to surprise him with the news that he had won the competition and the five hundred thousand dollar prize.

The event was filmed during the winter in Argentina and a light snow had fallen on his lakeside hut during the final days of filming. More importantly, the fish in the lake had spawned and he was having much less luck catching the main staple of his diet.

Zach is making appearances for "Alone" for Leftfield Entertainment in New York, which produces the program now entering its fourth season.

He also runs his own You Tube Channel called "Fowler's Makings and Mischief" in which he demonstrates homesteading techniques and simply has fun.

