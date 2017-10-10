'This is Us' season 2, episode 3 after show

THIS IS US -- "Deja Vu" Episode 203 -- Pictured: (l-r) Parker Bates as Kevin, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

The cast of NBC’s This is Us breaks down the third episode of the show’s second season in a web extra That was Us.

The after show features creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman and cast members from the show.

The groups discuss show themes, such as coming to terms with the past and overcoming personal challenges.

This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

