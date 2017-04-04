(Photo: MGM)

(NEWS CENTER) -- A feature film adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian vision will be on the screen for a very limited time in Maine.

There have been two full-length feature film adaptations produced to date. One was released shortly after the book was published, in 1956.

The most recent film version of 1984, released in the same year as the title, is going to be screened for one night as part of a special nationwide engagement on April 4th.

There are three independent movie theaters in Maine hosting screenings of 1984, according to UnitedStateofCinema.com

The 84' movie release of Orwell's book was originally produced by MGM but it is unclear what company or organization is responsible for the re-release distribution. At least two of the Maine screenings are donating a portion of the money collected to the ACLU of Maine.

The following locations/times:

The Gem (Bethel) - 7:30 p.m.

Center Theatre (Dover-Foxcroft) - 9:00 p.m.

Railroad Square Cinema (Waterville) - 2:30 p.m.

