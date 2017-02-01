Treat yourself to a John Ford birthday marathon

Hollywood, CA-: Director John Ford is shown in discussion with actor John Wayne on Nov. 19, 1971 (Photo: Custom)

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- John Ford's birthday serves as an annual reminder of his massive impact on movie history.

Ford was born on Feb. 1, 1894 in Cape Elizabeth. A statue in Portland honoring Ford stands as a mark of the continued esteem in which he's held by his fellow Mainers.

A statue was erected to honor native son John Ford, a legendary Hollywood director. (Photo: VisitPortland.com, Custom)

His credits as a director include classic films such as The Grapes of Wrath, The Quiet Man and The Searchers. Under his guidance, legendary stars like John Wayne and Henry Fonda turned in some of their most acclaimed performances. Ford's skill with a camera won him four Oscars for Best Director.

Here is a timeline of his career highlights:

1935 - The Informer

1937 - Wee Willie Winkie, The Hurricane

1939 - Stagecoach, Young Mr. Lincoln, Drums Along the Mohawk

1940 - The Grapes of Wrath

1941 - How Green Was My Valley

1946 - My Darling Clementine

1948 - Fort Apache

1950 - Rio Grande

1952 - The Quiet Man

1955 - Mister Roberts

1956 - The Searchers

1962 - The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Which of John Ford's movies is your favorite?

Copyright 2016 WCSH