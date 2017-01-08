VOTE: 74th Golden Globe Awards Ballot

(Photo: TEGNA)

The 74th Golden Globe Awards are tonight! Jimmy Fallon hosts from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC! Red carpet coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Twenty-five awards will be handed out – 14 film, 11 TV – and Merryl Streep will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. The show has a star-studded lineup of presenters, too, including both Affleck brothers and Maine's own Anna Kendrick.

Leading in nominations for film: Lionsgate/Summit's "La La Land" (7), A24's "Moonlight" (6) and Roadside Attractions' "Manchester by the Sea" (5).

Leading in nominations for TV: FX's "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story" (5) and BBC/AMC's "The Night Manager" (4).

* * * * * * * * *

Prepare for tonight's show by filling out a ballot or voting by category below:

Copyright 2016 WCSH