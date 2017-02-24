(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) — What's your line?

We all have a favorite movie quote, whether you're a huge fan of the cinema or not. Some are even so recognizable and imitated that they have become part of our everyday expression.

The first Academy Awards were held 87 years ago in 1929. Since then, more than 3,000 Oscars have been awarded, honoring many of the greatest films ever created.

With the 89th ceremony taking place Sunday, the NEWS CENTER staff got together to share some of our favorite movie lines with you. Here's the first video of three:

MOBILE USERS - CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

Katie and Johnny:

Rose/Kate Winslet: "I'll never let go, Jack. I'll never let go. I promise."

— Titanic (Paramount, 1997)

11 Oscars: Picture, Director, Art Direction, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Original Song, Sound, Sound Effects Editing, Visual Effects (also nominated for Actress, Supporting Actress, Makeup)

Amanda and Chris Costa:

Ron Burgundy/Will Ferrell: "I don't know how to put this but I'm kind of a big deal."

Veronica Corningstone/Christina Applegate: "Really."

Ron Burgundy/Will Ferrell: "People know me."

— Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (DreamWorks, 2004)

Sharon Rose:

Erin Brockovich/Julia Roberts: "By the way, we had that water brought in specially for you folks. Came from a well in Hinkley."

— Erin Brockovich (Universal, 2000)

1 Oscar: Actress (also nominated for Picture, Director, Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay)

Lee Goldberg:

Dorothy/Renée Zellweger: "You had me at 'hello.' You had me at 'hello.'"

— Jerry Maguire (Sony, 1996)

Jerry Maguire/Tom Cruise: [pleading to Rod/Cuba Gooding Jr.] "Help me... help you. Help me, help you."

— Jerry Maguire (Sony, 1996)

Jerry Maguire/Tom Cruise: [screaming] "Show me the money! Show me the money!"

— Jerry Maguire (Sony, 1996)

1 Oscar: Best Supporting Actor (also nominated for Picture, Actor, Film Editing, Original Screenplay)

Click here to vote online. Then click Submit to see how your votes stack up!

:: Looking for a ballot to print out? Click here. ::

Copyright 2017 WCSH