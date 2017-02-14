Local men hailed 'heroes' after saving drowning teen

WATERBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A 16-year-old girl is alive thanks to three brave strangers who saved her from drowning in the frozen Little Ossipee Lake.

Now those men are being hailed as heroes by the York County Sherriff's Department and hundreds online.

Bill Rodgers is one of them. He owns an autobody shop in Old Orchard Beach.

In his free time, he likes to “race cars and [my son] Chase here likes to go-cart race.”

They father-son duo also like to go ice fishing - which is exactly what they were doing on Saturday, February 4, when things took a scary turn.

“She was probably about 20 or 30 feet off the ice in the water and about the time we were there she was starting to slow down pretty good and not say much,” explained Rodgers.

A 16-year-old girl had fallen off the back of a snowmobile and was stuck in the water.

“[She was] just white and purple lips and just cold. She was frantic when we got her to the ice. She was afraid that she was dying,” he said.

When this ordinary auto body shop owner saw someone in need - he respond in an extraordinary way. When asked what went through his head when he realized that a girl was submerged in the water, he replied, “to get rope and get out there. That's it.”

The incredible moment was captured on a helmet camera. In the video, you can hear Rodgers screaming to encourage the girl, saying, “Keep kicking!”

That 16-year-old girl - whose name even Rodgers doesn't know - was brought to safety.

And just over a week later - Bill and the other two men, Brandon Jackson and Taylor Dion - are being hailed as heroes by the York County Sheriff's Department.

The post has over 800 shares, and over 200 comments online.

“I don't feel like a hero,” said Rodgers. “I think that just about anybody that would see this or that was there would have done the same thing.”

His son Chase - who was there to witness the rescue - begs to differ. “I thought that he was a hero,” he said.

Rodgers said that he and his son went ice fishing again the next day, and that the girl's mother came out onto the ice to find them and thank them for saving her daughter.

Copyright 2017 WCSH