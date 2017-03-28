Make-A-Wish helps Texas girl visit Morgan's Wonderland

Anaiya, 8, had the oportunity to visit Morgan's Wonderland for the first time. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped 8-year-old Anaiya visit Morgan's Wonderland for the first time Friday.

Morgan's Wonderland is a one-of-a-kind theme park built especially to accommodate people with special needs.

Anaiya's family traveled from Conroe, Texas, north of Houston, to go to the park after her therapist suggest it.

"She was born with lissencephaly, a very rare genetic disorder that makes her muscles really weak," Anaiya's mother Tashira Williams said.

Lissencephaly is also known as "smooth brain" syndrome, and Anaiya needs a wheelchair for mobility.

While at the park, Anaiya was able to participate in activities like swinging and riding a train.

"We just wanted to bring her so she could experience being a kid. She's loving it," Williams said.

The Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas chapter has granted more than 3,800 wishes with the help of more than 250 active volunteers and donors.

Moonshine Sweet Tea also helped make Anaiya's trip possible.

