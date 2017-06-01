Lacey shorts for men are here and the internet doesn't know what to think

(Photo: Instagram)

(WCNC) — Move over rompers, there's a new sheriff in town.

Just weeks after the "bro romper" caused an uproar on the internet, a new fashion style for men is trending. Introducing the lace shorts.

On Monday, the Instagram account Sparkie Baby Official uploaded a photo of three gentlemen from the waist down wearing pink, blue and green lace shorts.

#LaceyShorts for men are here. Would you wear these gentlemen? Ladies would you like to see your boyfriend or husband rock one of these? #malefashion Made by @hologramcityla for @cazwellnyc video A post shared by ZJ SPARKS!! 🔥D WILD ONE 🇯🇲 (@sparkiebabyofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

"#LaceyShorts for men are here. Would you wear these gentlemen? Ladies would you like to see your boyfriend or husband rock one of these? #male fashion," the post's caption read.

The responses to the new style has been mixed.

"If I see someone wearing these, I'm running them over with my car," Steve Conley commented on the post in response.

Other Instagram users commented asking where they could buy a pair. What are your thoughts on the lacey shorts?

© 2017 WCNC.COM