State police continue investigation of death in Waldo

WALDO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- State police have been investigating the death of a man in Waldo.

Edwin Littlefield of Belmont was found dead outside of a home on Kendall Corner Road on Wednesday night.

Detectives interviewed others who were at the house last night.

A family friend of Littlefield says he was stabbed by a woman who was also staying in the home. Police have not confirmed that detail to us.

When the Waldo Sheriff's office arrived at the scene, they found his dead body lying next to his truck.

Neighbors say they have no idea what happened but saw nearly a dozen emergency vehicles surrounding the home on Wednesday night.

Littlefield's sister was shocked when she heard the news.

“This is really terrible because I have to watch my father cry. It's just awful that someone would murder my brother,” said Bernadette Littlefield.

State police have not said that a crime was committed. They are still investigating.

Littlefield's body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's office. Autopsy results have not been released yet.

