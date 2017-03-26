A (sugar) rush of visitors on Maine Maple Sunday

From bucket to belly, Maine Maple Sunday celebrates the syrup industry

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- If you think candy doesn't grow on trees, you've never experienced Maine Maple Sunday.

Syrup producers across Maine promote their industry by offering free tours of their operation. Visitors see how trees are tapped, watch as the sap is run through the boilers and enjoy a pancake breakfast slathered in fresh syrup. The event is held every year on the fourth Sunday of March.

To find a participating farm, click here to see the interactive map compiled by the Maine Maple Producers Association.

The smell of boiling sap leads a long line of visitors into the sugarhouse at Coopers Royal Heritage Farm in Windham on Maine Maple Sunday

