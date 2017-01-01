LIMERICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Disc Golf is not your typical sport - it can be played year round, rain or shine, and has a surprisingly large community in Maine. And when someone in that community needs support, it becomes more than just a sport.

Woodland Valley Disc Golf usually gets about 30 to 40 players for its annual New Year's Day Tournament.

Despite over two feet of snow, this year's event brought 138 people to play. - because when someone needs help, the disc golf community rallies.

Justin Perry's life was changed 29 days ago - when his wife died, and his 15-year-old daughter was seriously injured in a Windham car crash.

"It was weird, too, because the first three or four days after, I would wake up in the morning and… Oh she's not there… So it was tough," said Justin Perry.

The Perrys have always been avid disc golfers - a favorite family to those around them.

"We were all devastated [when it happened]," said Linda Burnham, the owner of Woodland Valley Disc Golf in Limerick. "It was like, how can this happen to a family that is so nice and is always doing nice things for other people?"

She and her family knew it was time to help.

With 138 golfers - they reached a Maine state record for disc golf, all to raise money for a family missing its mom.

"She's my rock, you know?" Perry said about his late wife, Rebecca. "She's my support. She's the person I lean on when I needed help. So I miss her."

Justin has three kids. His daughter Gretchen just recently got out of the hospital, and is still recovering. His youngest son is just 5 years old.

"They always associate heaven with clouds," said Burnham. "And so a couple days after [the accident], they were driving somewhere, the little boy is looking at the clouds and saying 'Mommy I miss you!'"

"He would say 'hey dad, what cloud is mom on?'" added Perry.

Despite the immeasurable loss of a mother and wife, Justin says the new year is a time to stop dwelling on the negative, and be thankful for what he had.

"I was a pretty lucky guy to be able to commit 20 years of my life with one person," he said. "I consider myself lucky."

The fundraiser raised $5,496 dollars for the Perry family.

