Bob's Clam Hut, a classic in Kittery, coming to Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Bob’s Clam Hut, a classic, year-round Maine roadside seafood stand that has been serving fried clams in Kittery since 1956, is opening in Portland. It’s the first time in their 61-year history, they’ve opened another location.
► Read the full story at PressHerald.com
The Clam Hut in Portland will take over the old 3Buoys Seafood Shanty & Grille space, a prominent spot on the corner of Cumberland and Washington avenues. The 3Buoys restaurant closed in April. That section of Washington Avenue has become a popular area for restaurants, breweries and distilleries in recent years.
Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs