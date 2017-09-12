WLBZ
Bob's Clam Hut, a classic in Kittery, coming to Portland

Meredith Goad, Portland Press Herald , WCSH 11:08 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Bob’s Clam Hut, a classic, year-round Maine roadside seafood stand that has been serving fried clams in Kittery since 1956, is opening in Portland. It’s the first time in their 61-year history, they’ve opened another location.

The Clam Hut in Portland will take over the old 3Buoys Seafood Shanty & Grille space, a prominent spot on the corner of Cumberland and Washington avenues. The 3Buoys restaurant closed in April. That section of Washington Avenue has become a popular area for restaurants, breweries and distilleries in recent years.

