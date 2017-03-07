WLBZ
Cereal milk ice cream: Ben & Jerry's combines breakfast with dessert

Liam Nee and Emi Boscamp, TODAY , WCSH 12:41 PM. EST March 07, 2017

According to TODAY, you can now enjoy a frozen version of breakfast's leftover treat: cereal milk.

Ben & Jerry's announced Tuesday — also, fittingly, National Cereal Day — the introduction of three "Cereal Splashbacks" ice cream flavors, TODAY reports: Froot Loot, Frozen Flakes and Cocoa Loco.

A Ben & Jerry's official told TODAY that the creation will help bring people "back to the prize-at-the-bottom-of-the-box days, watching Saturday morning cartoons in pajamas."

Read the full story at TODAY.com

Copyright 2017 WCSH & TODAY


