Culinary students savor sweet taste of victory

Judges scrutinize the three courses prepared by culinary students from Northern Penobscot Tech Region III at the ProStart cooking competition

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The culinary students of Northern Penobscot Tech Region III won the state title in the ProStart cooking competition last month. And on Saturday, they added another trophy to their collection, this time against the top student teams from three other New England states.

The Maine students took on the best culinary teams from schools in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire during a regional exhibition in South Portland. Each team had one hour to prepare three courses that were scored on creativity, plating and taste.

Top chefs from the greater Portland area served as judges along with 93-year-old chef Phil Learned, for whom the event's trophy is named. The head school chefs of each team said this is excellent practice for all the students with the national competition just weeks away.

Maine will head to the national ProStart competition in Charleston, S.C. at the end of April.

© 2017 WCSH-TV