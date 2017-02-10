Made in Maine: In the kitchen at Thistle Pig cooking up some Maine farro

Tasty dish will Maine grown greens and grains.

SOUTH BERWICK (NEWS CENTER) -- Jennifer Fecteau and Ben Hasty are two young entrepreneurs who have transformed an old market in South Berwick to a true farm to table eatery.

Ben shows us how to cook with a grain grown right in Maine....farro. Many already know what farro is, but for others, like Cindy Williams, it is a new food. It has a nutty flavor and looks like a fat piece of rice.

Ben and Jen try to get most of their meat, cheese, grains and produce from Maine and surrounding New England states.

The farro we are cooking was grown in Maine and processed at Maine Grains in Skowhegan. Ben explains they are a non-profit organization trying to get Maine farmers to grow more grains and diversify their crops.

Farro is not gluten-free but it is low on the glycemic index. Ben cooks the farro for about 40 minutes in 3 parts water and lets it cool.

He starts with a kale base from RiverSide Farm in South Berwick, adds sliced figs, goat cheese from Westfield farm in Massachusetts and some beets he has cooked in vinegar and water from Brandmore farm which is less than a mile away.

Next come a generous helping of Maine farro. Drizzle the whole thing with a homemade lemon vinegrette, add some salt and pepper, lightly tossed and voila! A simple Maine salad.

