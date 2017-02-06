Made in Maine: Restaurant in S. Berwick is literally bringing the farm into the kitchen

Thistle Pig in South Berwick

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) Nestled in the quaint downtown of South Berwick is an inauspicious small restaurant that is taking the concept of farm to table beyond trendy measures and trully delivering on the words.

Ben Hasty and Jennifer Fecteau opened Thistle Pig almost three years ago. Ben is the chef and Jen does all the baking. The two young entrepreneurs, in their early thirties, are from the area; Ben grew up on a farm just a few short miles away. When they decided to convert the old market into a restaurant they knew they wanted to get beef and pork from Ben's family farm, Breezy Hill Farm.

"It really just grew from there," Ben says. Ben and Jen now partner with more than 30 local vendors to get everything from produce, meat, cheese and even grains from Maine and New Hampshire.





The menu is constantly changing depending on what is in season, fresh and what they can get their hands on. Ben says customers definitely can taste the difference and that the restaurant helps support other local, small businesses which their patrons really appreciate.

In the kitchen, Ben and Jen keep a list of the names of every cow they have ever bought. They buy the animals whole, along with pigs and chickens. (They do not keep a running name of those but they do keep a number of how many they've had.)

Ben says they do this to remind themselves that the meat they cook came from a real animal and in the case of the cows, took years to raise. He says it helps them remember to treat all their ingredients with respect.

