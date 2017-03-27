Maine app streamlines farm-to-table process

(Photo: NECN)

(NECN) -- It's like Esty, but for locally sourced food: a new online platform called Forager promises to bring small farmers and buyers together and make the farm-to-table process more efficient.

"More and more people are putting local food on their plates," said Forager CEO David Stone, an entrepreneur in Portland, Maine. "[The farm-to-table movement] is growing really fast, but the technology hasn't really focused on it yet."

The Forager app allows farmers to update the availability of their crops in real time. Buyers, such as the Rosemont Market in Portland, can browse different farms online, select items to add to their virtual cart, and pay on the platform.

