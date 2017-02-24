Maine Restaurant Week 2017 begins March 1

PORTLAND, ME - JUNE 10: Flashback duplication of corner of Wharf and Moulton Streets in the Old Port. (Photo: Gordon Chibroski/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER) — The ninth annual Maine Restaurant Week kicks off March 1.

The collection of events first began in 2009 as a way to boost dining business during the state's often challenging winter months, and in addition, to celebrate the restaurant communities' high praise from around the country.

Here's what you need to know about this year's MRW.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 1 - Sunday, March 12

WHERE: Portland (40x), Camden (4x), Lewiston (3x), Kennebunk (3x), South Portland (2x), Scarborough (2x), Cape Elizabeth (2x), Yarmouth (2x), Freeport (2x), Belfast (2x), Cape Neddick (2x), Bangor, Brunswick, Westbrook, Falmouth, Topsham, Eliot, Kennebunkport, Hallowell, Sargentville and Rangeley.

WHO: A total of 74 restaurants are participating in this year's MRW. Find a full list here.

WHAT: Many of the establishments are offering special deals for customers. Others are involved in "culinary events," including a breakfast cook-off on Feb. 28, a coffee pairing on March 5 and a pub run from March 2-9.

Most of the events appear to require the purchase of a ticket, so plan ahead.

