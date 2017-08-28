90 second mug cake - Amy Bouchard

Amy Bouchard shares her recipe for apple mug cake

(NEWS CENTER) - You've got time to make this cake. Your kids can help. Amy Bouchard shares her recipe for mug cake that cooks in 90 seconds in the microwave.

Amy's Apple Mug Cake

You will need two microwave safe coffee mugs

1 1/2 tablespoon butter ( softened)

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoons chopped apples

Spray inside of mug with cooking spray

In a small-medium bowl combine all ingredients but the apple. Mix well until all combined. Divide batter in half and pour into mugs. Don't fill more than half way as the batter will double in size. Fold in the apples. Microwave for 75 to 90 seconds. Microwaves vary so it could take up to two minutes. 90 seconds is the average time.

When the cake is baking in the microwave you can make the Vanilla glaze.

Vanilla Glaze:

1 Tablespoon melted butter

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon milk

In a small bowl combine and mix all the ingredients but the milk. Slowly add the milk for desired consistency. Spoon glaze over the cake allowing the glaze to soak into the cake.

ENJOY!



