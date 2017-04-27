Chef Andrew Chadwick's miso glazed pollack with burnt onion dashi

Chef Andrew Chadwick from the Sea Glass Restaurant at the Inn by the Sea shares his recipe for miso glazed pollack with burnt onion dashi.

Miso Glazed Pollack with Burnt Onion Dashi

Burnt Onion Dashi

• 3 teaspoons dashi granules

• 5 cups water

• 4 tablespoons miso paste

• 2 inch square of Kombu

• 4 ea Dried Shitake Mushrooms

• 1 Stalk Lemon Grass

• 1ea Small White Onion that has been Roasted at 350 degrees for 1 hour

Directions

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine Dashi Granules, Shitake, Lemon Grass, Kombu and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and whisk in the Miso paste. Cook for 1 hour and strain. Let dashi sit in a clear container and remove the clear broth from the top. Miso will set at the bottom, this can be discarded.



Miso Glazed Pollack

• 1 cup Miso Paste

• ¼ cup Sugar

• 6oz Mirin

• 6 oz Sake

• 4 Ea 4oz. Pollack Fillets



Directions

Place the above ingredients in a sauce pot bring to a simmer over Medium Heat and mix thoroughly then cool completely. Marinate Pollack for 24 Hours before Cooking.



Sesame Crunch

• 2 Tbsp Black Sesame Seeds

• 2 Tbsp White Sesame Seeds

• 3 Tbsp Panko Bread Crumbs

• ½ tsp Butter, Melted

• ½ tsp Honey

• 1 tsp Chives

• To taste Salt

Directions

Toast Sesame Seeds and Panko in oven at 350 degrees for 6 minutes. Remove from oven and place in a mixing bowl. Add butter, honey and salt. Let cool and add chives. Mixture should be balanced sweet and salty

To Assemble Each Plate

• 4oz Dashi

• 4oz Pollack

• 6ea. Beech mushroom

• 1ea Scallion Shaved Very Thin

• 2 Slices Shaved Radish

• 1 Tbsp Kimchi (this is a 3 month process a good store bought brand will work)

• 1 tsp Sesame Crunch

Directions

Pre heat oven to 450 degrees for the Pollack. Heat up the dashi and keep warm for plating. Remove Pollack from Miso Glaze and lightly remove any excess glaze. Spray a Sheet pan with cooking spray and place Pollack onto the pan. Place in oven for 6-7 minutes. The glaze on the fish should be slightly burnt. Remove from the oven and let rest while you complete the dish. In a bowl arrange the beech mushrooms in a line and place shaved radish and scallions on them to garnish. Place Pollack onto the mushrooms and top with Kimchi and Sesame crunch. For an added wow factor pour the Dashi Tableside opposite the Fish. Enjoy

