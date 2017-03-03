WLBZ
Chef Brian Anderson's "Incredible Breakfast" Bao

Krister Rollins, WCSH 5:17 PM. EST March 03, 2017

Maine Restaurant Week kicks off with the Incredible Breakfast competition. The winner was a non-traditional take on a breakfast sandwich: Congress Squared's breakfast bao.

For the vinaigrette; Bring all to a boil until sugar and salt are dissolved
1 quart rice vinegar
4 cloves garlic-crushed
3 tablespoons sambal
1 cup sugar
½ cup salt

For the pork belly bacon;
¼ lb of cured and smoked slab bacon-thicker cut the better
Pineland farms cheddar cheese

For the Hoisin glaze;  Reduce the hoisin and vinegar until syrupy
1 #10 can hoisin
2 cups rice vinegar

For the Sambal scramble;  melt butter and add the eggs. Scramble over low/medium heat until the eggs are just cooked, and season with salt and add the sambal
6 organic eggs
2 tablespoons sambal
2 tablespoons butter
Salt to taste

For the green onion and pepper salad;  Toss with a few tablespoons of the vinaigrette last minute to garnish each bun
6 scallions-sliced
1 red and 1 yellow pepper-sliced
¼ cup micro cilantro

To assemble;
Steam the bao buns in a bamboo steamer for three minutes.  Sear off the pork belly bacon in a hot pan until crispy on both sides. Glaze with the hoisin, top with cheese and let melt- keep warm.  Assemble each bao with the glazed pork belly, the sambal scramble, and a small amount of the pepper and green onion salad.

