Maine Restaurant Week kicks off with the Incredible Breakfast competition. The winner was a non-traditional take on a breakfast sandwich: Congress Squared's breakfast bao.
For the vinaigrette; Bring all to a boil until sugar and salt are dissolved
1 quart rice vinegar
4 cloves garlic-crushed
3 tablespoons sambal
1 cup sugar
½ cup salt
For the pork belly bacon;
¼ lb of cured and smoked slab bacon-thicker cut the better
Pineland farms cheddar cheese
For the Hoisin glaze; Reduce the hoisin and vinegar until syrupy
1 #10 can hoisin
2 cups rice vinegar
For the Sambal scramble; melt butter and add the eggs. Scramble over low/medium heat until the eggs are just cooked, and season with salt and add the sambal
6 organic eggs
2 tablespoons sambal
2 tablespoons butter
Salt to taste
For the green onion and pepper salad; Toss with a few tablespoons of the vinaigrette last minute to garnish each bun
6 scallions-sliced
1 red and 1 yellow pepper-sliced
¼ cup micro cilantro
To assemble;
Steam the bao buns in a bamboo steamer for three minutes. Sear off the pork belly bacon in a hot pan until crispy on both sides. Glaze with the hoisin, top with cheese and let melt- keep warm. Assemble each bao with the glazed pork belly, the sambal scramble, and a small amount of the pepper and green onion salad.
