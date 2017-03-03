Chef Brian Anderson from Congress Squared in Portland designed this fun take on a breakfast sandwich. Served on a bao, it has eggs, pork belly, cheddar and sambal.

Maine Restaurant Week kicks off with the Incredible Breakfast competition. The winner was a non-traditional take on a breakfast sandwich: Congress Squared's breakfast bao.

For the vinaigrette; Bring all to a boil until sugar and salt are dissolved

1 quart rice vinegar

4 cloves garlic-crushed

3 tablespoons sambal

1 cup sugar

½ cup salt



For the pork belly bacon;

¼ lb of cured and smoked slab bacon-thicker cut the better

Pineland farms cheddar cheese



For the Hoisin glaze; Reduce the hoisin and vinegar until syrupy

1 #10 can hoisin

2 cups rice vinegar



For the Sambal scramble; melt butter and add the eggs. Scramble over low/medium heat until the eggs are just cooked, and season with salt and add the sambal

6 organic eggs

2 tablespoons sambal

2 tablespoons butter

Salt to taste



For the green onion and pepper salad; Toss with a few tablespoons of the vinaigrette last minute to garnish each bun

6 scallions-sliced

1 red and 1 yellow pepper-sliced

¼ cup micro cilantro



To assemble;

Steam the bao buns in a bamboo steamer for three minutes. Sear off the pork belly bacon in a hot pan until crispy on both sides. Glaze with the hoisin, top with cheese and let melt- keep warm. Assemble each bao with the glazed pork belly, the sambal scramble, and a small amount of the pepper and green onion salad.

Copyright 2017 WCSH