Chef Daron Goldstein - Sauted halibut with mushrooms, asparagus, hollandaise and foie gras

Chef Daron Goldstein from the Cellar Bistro in Ellsworth shares his recipe for halibut, musrooms, asparagus, hollandaise and foie gras.

Chef Daron Goldstein from the Cellar Bistro in Ellsworth shares his recipe for halibut, musrooms, asparagus, hollandaise and foie gras.

8oz piece of atlantic halibut

4 pieces of morel mushrooms

half bunch of asparagus

4 egg yolks

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted (1 stick)

Pinch cayenne

Pinch salt

4oz foie gras

Pan Seared Halibut

Remove the fish from the refrigerator and let stand for 15 minutes.

Season each side of the halibut fillets generously with salt and pepper.

In a large saute pan, add enough grapeseed oil until it reaches about 1/8 inch of the side of the pan. Heat over high heat until oil starts to shimmer and pan is hot.

Carefully add each halibut fillet to the pan presentation side down, pressing down the flesh with a spatula to create direct contact with the oil to create a golden crust. Reduce heat to medium-high and cook for 4-5 minutes. When the bottom of the fish is golden brown, carefully flip to the other side. Reduce heat to medium-low and heat until cooked through, making sure not to overcook the fillets, about 2-4 minutes. Transfer to plate with a paper towel to remove some of the excess cooking oil.

Morel Mushrooms

In a large saute pan, heat 1 Tbsp oil over medium heat. Working in batches, add mushrooms. Press down firmly with spatula to sear mushrooms. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining oil and mushrooms. Return mushrooms to pan, add water, reduce heat, cover, and simmer until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt. Let cool completely.

Roasted Asparagus

Preheat an oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

Place the asparagus into a mixing bowl, and drizzle with the olive oil. Toss to coat the spears, then sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, garlic, salt, and pepper. ...

Bake in the preheated oven until just tender, 12 to 15 minutes depending on thickness.

Hollandaise

Vigorously whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice together in a stainless steel bowl and until the mixture is thickened and doubled in volume. Place the bowl over a saucepan containing barely simmering water (or use a double boiler,) the water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Continue to whisk rapidly. Be careful not to let the eggs get too hot or they will scramble. Slowly drizzle in the melted butter and continue to whisk until the sauce is thickened and doubled in volume. Remove from heat, whisk in cayenne and salt. Cover and place in a warm spot until ready to use for the eggs benedict. If the sauce gets too thick, whisk in a few drops of warm water before serving.

Foie Gras



To Cook the Foie Gras... Lightly score the slices of foie gras on both sides, then season liberally on with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Sear in a very hot, dry skillet for about 30 seconds on each side.



© 2017 WCSH-TV