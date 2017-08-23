Chef Vito's Baked Eggplant Stack Florentine

Chef Vito shares his recipe for baked eggplant stack florentine (R) and suggests putting the leftovers in a sandwich (L).

(NEWS CENTER) - Chef Vito shares his recipe for baked eggplant stack Florentine and suggests putting the leftovers in a sandwich. Works for us!

Serves 4

• 3 eggs

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 ½ cups flour

• 2 cups Italian seasoned panko breadcrumbs

• 1 large eggplant (about 1 1/2 pounds) 12 slices needed to serve 4

• 1 ¼ cups finely grated Parmesan cheese, divided

• 1 Jar Vito Marcello’s Tomato basil sauce

• ¼ tsp. salt or to taste

• ½ tsp. ground black pepper or to taste

• 8 oz. mozzarella cheese sliced thin

• 6 oz. baby spinach leaves

• 2 garlic clove chopped

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• Fresh Basil leaves for garnish

Directions:

• Heat the oven to 400°F. line a large baking sheet with parchment paper & cooking spray.

• In a wide, shallow bowl, whisk the eggs. In a medium shallow bowl mix salt, pepper and flour, in another shallow bowl mix together the panko, 3⁄4 cup of the Parmesan, and oregano.

• Peel and Trim the ends of the eggplant, and then cut it into 1⁄2-inch-thick slices. Dredge each slice through the flour mixture, then egg, making sure both sides are coated, then through the breadcrumbs, flipping it to coat both sides.

• Arrange the slices in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Spritz the eggplant slices with cooking spray, and then bake them for 20 minutes. Turn the slices and bake for another 20 minutes, or until both sides are crisp and slightly browned.

• Meanwhile in large sauté pan on med high heat add 2 tbsp. olive oil, add garlic and spinach and pinch of salt. Sauté until wilted. Set aside- keep warm

• Sprinkle the eggplant slices with the remaining Parmesan and return them to the oven until the cheese melts, about 2 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over medium heat, warm the pasta sauce. Divide the eggplant among serving plates, start with sautéed spinach on bottom only, layer with eggplant, mozzarella cheese and heated pasta sauce, repeat x 3 and garnish with basil. Serve immediately.



