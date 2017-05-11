Congo bars and seafood shortcake with Lynn Archer

Lynn Archer shares her recipes for seafood shortcake and congo bars

Lynn Archer shares her recipes for seafood shortcake and congo bars. She picked these recipes because she figures they'll be easy for people who may not traditionally do the cooking but who still want to make something special for Mothers Day.

Congo Bars

Ingredients:

.25 c flour

1 c graham cracker crumbs

.75 stick melted butter

1 tsp salt

.25 tsp baking powder

1.25 c shaved coconut

1 c chocolate chips

1 c nuts

1 can sweetened condensed milk

Directions:

Mix flour, graham cracker crumbs, butter, salt and baking powder. Press into an 8 x 8 baking pan. Add a layer of coconut, a layer of chocolate chips and a layer of nuts. Pour condensed milk over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Seafood Shortcakes

Ingredients

1 lb haddock

.5 lb (each) of shrimp, lobster, scallops (or whatever)

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

2 tbs flour

1 c heavy cream

Directions:

Saute seafood in butter. Season. Sprinkle flour over mixture. Add in cream. Simmer until thick. Pour over biscuits.

