EVO's Seared Yellowfin Tuna

Chef Matt Ginn from Evo shares his recipe for seared yellowfin tuna

Chef Matt Ginn at EVO in Portland has been offered the opportunity to cook at the James Beard House. In the culinary world, this is similar to being invited to catch a spiral from Tom Brady.

Among the dishes he and his team will prepare: a seared yellowfin tuna.

3 pounds cleaned tuna loin

2 avocadoes

2 limes

3 fresno peppers

¼ cup pickled ginger

1 bunch of scallions

olive oil

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon coriander

1 Tablespoon black pepper

2 cloves garlic (minced)

kosher salt

sea salt

For the Tuna:

Coat the tuna loin thoroughly with equal parts black pepper and coriander, and season with a pinch of sea salt. Add a splash of olive oil in a hot pan, then quickly sear the tuna on all sides for about 10-20 seconds each side (depending on the size of the loin and how hot the pan is) until a little crust is formed from the pepper and coriander. Let it rest until the rest is assembled and then slice to serve.

Avocado puree:

Remove the pits from the avocados and place them in a food processor or a mixing bowl. Add the minced garlic, the juice from 1 lemon, and some salt to taste

Salad:

In a mixing bowl, add the pickled ginger (you can purchase pickled ginger or make it yourself. If you chose to make it, peel a ½ pound ginger then cut it very thinly and blanch it twice in bowling water. In a separate pot bring 1 cup water, 1 cup rice wine vinegar, and ½ cup sugar and a pinch of salt to a boil and pour the liquid over the blanched ginger.) Whether you make the ginger or not, use some of the pickling liquid to dress the salad, add the fresno chilies, cut them very small and remove the seeds and inside membrane, chop the scallions to a desired thickness and add them to the bowl. Finish the salad by dressing the vegetables with olive oil and a splash of vinegar. Season the salad with lime zest and salt to taste.

To assemble:

Place some avocado puree on the plate, and lay the tuna slices over it. Add the salad atop the tuna and drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle sea salt.

Serves 6

