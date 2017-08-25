Hummus bil Lahmeh - TIQA's Chef Bo Byrne

(NEWS CENTER) - Hummus bil Lahmeh (hummus with kefta (Middle Eastern sausage) and pita) is pure Mediterranean comfort food.
Hummus bil Lahmeh
Hummus with Kefta and Pita
Hummus
Serves 8
Ingredients
2c cooked chickpeas
½c tahini
1/4c olive oil
2 cloves garlic
2t Salt
1t Pepper
1T cumin
¼ t paprika
Juice of 1 lemon
Directions
Blend all ingredients in food processor until smooth.
Adjust seasoning to taste.
Add additional lemon, salt or pepper if you like.
Kefta
Serves 8
Ingredients
1# ground lamb
1# ground beef
1 onion chopped finely
3 cloves garlic crushed
6T parsley chopped
3T mint chopped
1t black pepper
2t salt
½t cayenne pepper
Directions
Mix all ingredients in bowl by hand or in an electric mixer.
Form into meatballs for a sauté pan or sausage links for the grill.
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs