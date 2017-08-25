Hummus bil Lahmeh - TIQA's Chef Bo Byrne

For July, TIQA is offering a Syrian take on hummus with kefta (a middle-eastern sausage) and pita.

Hummus

Serves 8

Ingredients

2c cooked chickpeas

½c tahini

1/4c olive oil

2 cloves garlic

2t Salt

1t Pepper

1T cumin

¼ t paprika

Juice of 1 lemon



Directions

Blend all ingredients in food processor until smooth.

Adjust seasoning to taste.

Add additional lemon, salt or pepper if you like.





Kefta

Serves 8

Ingredients

1# ground lamb

1# ground beef

1 onion chopped finely

3 cloves garlic crushed

6T parsley chopped

3T mint chopped

1t black pepper

2t salt

½t cayenne pepper



Directions

Mix all ingredients in bowl by hand or in an electric mixer.

Form into meatballs for a sauté pan or sausage links for the grill.

