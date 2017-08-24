Lobster with Corn Sauce and Summer Salad - Chef Matt Ginn

Chef Matt Ginn presents a twist on the summer classic of lobster and corn on the cob with this delightful lobster and corn sauce with a summer salad.

(NEWS CENTER) - Chef Matt Ginn from Evo in Portland presents a twist on the summer classic of lobster and corn on the cob with this delightful lobster and corn sauce with a summer salad.

Chef Ginn will be hosting a Lobster Five Ways party at the restaurant on Thursday, July 28th.

RECIPE:

Lobster with corn sauce and summer salad

Serves 4

4 each 1.25 pound firm shell lobsters

4 ears of corn

2 tablespoons butter

2 pints of cherry tomatoes

1 red onion

1 bunch parsley

1 bunch basil

1 pound of romano beans or green beans

2 slicing cucumbers

champagne vinegar

olive oil

For the Lobster:

Separate the claws and tails and cook them individually.

Cook the claws for 7 minutes in salted boiling water, cook the tails for 4.5 minutes in salted boiling water.

For the Corn sauce:

At the restaurant we put the corn through a juicer, but blending it in a food processor works well too, just make sure to strain it. Put the corn juice in a sauce put and place on medium heat. heat the corn juice up and whisk while it is heating. the natural starch in the corn juice will thicken the juice. Once the juice is twice as thick as when you put it in the pan, whisk in the butter and add a pinch of salt

For the salad:

Place all ingredients: tomatoes, herbs, onion, cucumber, and beans into a bowl and dress with the oil and vinegar and a little salt. This can be done ahead of time but make sure to add the herbs right before serving or they will turn brown.

To assemble:

put the corn sauce on the plate, lobster on top of the sauce and the sald right next to it! you can garnish with more fresh herbs or edible flowers!



