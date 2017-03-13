Lynn Archer shares the recipe for her great-grandmother's hermits

Lynn Archer shares her recipe for hermits, an old school treat kind of like a brownie but with molasses and ginger instead of chocolate.

Hermits are a sweet treat that last a long time. They used to be sent out with sailors who would dip the bar into their coffee. Lynn Archer from the Brass Compass Cafe shares her great-grandmother's recipe.

"Nanny's Hermits" - Lynn Archer

1 stick softened butter

1 egg

1 cup brown sugar

Add 2 cups flour

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp ginger

1.5 tsp cloves

.5 tsp salt

.25 cup cold coffee

1 cup raisins

3/4 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Beat together butter and egg. Add brown sugar. Mix in flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt. Add coffee, raisins and (optional) walnuts.

This will make a stiff dough. If it's too dry, add a little more coffee. Spread in a jelly roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 - 25 minutes.

