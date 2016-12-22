Lynn Archer's Indian Pudding

Lynn Archer shares her recipe for Indian pudding. She suggests serving it with a scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream.

Some people consider Indian pudding to be the first New England recipe. It's based on an old world template (hasty pudding) but makes use of new world ingredients (cornmeal, molasses).

Lynn Archer shares her simple and sweet take on a Northeast classic.

Ingredients

1 qt milk

2.5 sticks butter

1/3 cup cornmeal

3 eggs

1 cup mollasses

.5 cup sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ginger

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Farenheit. Combine milk, butter and cornmeal. Scald and stir until thick.

Beat eggs, combine with molasses. Then add sugar, salt, cinnamon and ginger. Now add cornmeal mixture.

Mix and pour into a new pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes.

Lynn says it's best served with vanilla ice cream.

