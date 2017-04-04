Lynn Archer's maple cream pie

Lynn Archer shares her recipe for a seasonal and delightful treat in the northeast: maple cream pie

Spring is a great time of the year for products made with maple. Lynn Archer shares her recipe for maple cream pie.

Ingredients

9' pie shell, well poked

4 eggs

1/2 cup maple syrup

A pinch of salt

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup milk

Walnuts (optional)

Whipped cream (optional, but come on, it's not optional)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Par bake pie crust while mixing together filling. Mix milk and heavy cream and scald.

Beat 4 eggs until foamy. Continue beating while adding maple syrup and salt. Add scalded cream mixture.

Pull pie shell and turn oven to 325. Pour in egg mixture. Bake for 30 minutes. Add walnuts if you wish. Pie should tremble when finished.

Let cool to room temperature. Serve with whipped cream and drizzle with syrup.

