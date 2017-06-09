Lynn Archer's orange halibut

Lynn Archer wound up with a freshly caught halibut. She cooked it up with oranges.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb halibut filet
- 1 navel orange
- sea salt
- pepper
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 2 tbsps olive oil
- parsley
Method:
Turn oven on to 500°.
Slice a navel orange into thin slices. Layer in the bottom of a deep, oven-friendly dish. Lay your fish on top of the oranges. Add salt and pepper to taste, pour on olive oil and wine. Bake for about 12 minutes (less if it's a thinner slice).
Plate, season again if you need and enjoy!
