Mermaid's Omelet - Lynn Archer

Lynn Archer from the Brass Compass Cafe in Rockland comes to us with a recipe for breakfast: a Mermaid's Omelet.
Ingredients
- 3 eggs
- Enough lobster, shrimp, crab and scallops
- Hollandaise sauce*
*recipe below
Omelet directions:
Saute lobster, shrimp, crab and scallops in melted butter. Beat three eggs and pour into a hot saucepan. Gently move cooked eggs so liquid can hit the pan and cook into an omelet. Add cooked seafood. Top with Hollandaise sauce.
Hollandaise recipe
Ingredients
- 3 egg yokes
- .5 c lemon juice
- .5 stick melted butter
Directions
Beat egg yokes and juice over low heat until it starts to thicken. Add melted butter slowly, beating all the while until the sauce is thick and lemony. Enjoy!
