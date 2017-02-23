Mermaid's Omelet - Lynn Archer

This is a Mermaid's Omelet from The Brass Compass Cafe. It's loaded with seafood and coated in hollandaise sauce. Yum!

Lynn Archer from the Brass Compass Cafe in Rockland comes to us with a recipe for breakfast: a Mermaid's Omelet.

Ingredients

3 eggs

Enough lobster, shrimp, crab and scallops

Hollandaise sauce*

*recipe below

Omelet directions:

Saute lobster, shrimp, crab and scallops in melted butter. Beat three eggs and pour into a hot saucepan. Gently move cooked eggs so liquid can hit the pan and cook into an omelet. Add cooked seafood. Top with Hollandaise sauce.

Hollandaise recipe

Ingredients

3 egg yokes

.5 c lemon juice

.5 stick melted butter

Directions

Beat egg yokes and juice over low heat until it starts to thicken. Add melted butter slowly, beating all the while until the sauce is thick and lemony. Enjoy!

