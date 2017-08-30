Moroccan grilling spice and Watermelon Cucumber Salsa - David Turin

Moroccan spice grilling rub and watermelon-cucumber salsa from David Turin.

Item Name: Moroccan Spice

Ingredients:

1 T Ginger powder

1 T Coriander

½ T White pepper

½ T Cinnamon, ground

1 T Ground cumin

½ T Turmeric

1 T Curry powder

1 T Salt, Kosher

1 T Black pepper, ground

Method of Preparation:

Mix all spices together in a mixing bowl,

Completely coat of meat, fish or tofu

Rest at least 45 minutes before placing on skewers and grilling

Item Name: Watermelon-Cucumber salsa

Yield: 1 Qt

Ingredients:

2 C Seedless watermelon, small dice

1/2 ea Cucumber, washed(under hot water) , small dice

1/2 ea Red pepper, small dice

1/2 ea Red onion, small dice

2 ea Scallions, small dice –use all of the green and white

4 T Cilantro, chopped

4 T Mint, chiffonade

1 T Red Wine vinegar

1T Lime juice

1T Cumin

2 t Salt, Kosher

2 t Black pepper, ground

¼ C. Light olive oil

Method of Preparation:

1. combine all ingredient in a mixing bowl

