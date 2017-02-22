New England style cioppino - Forks in the Air's Payson Farrar

A cioppino is an Italian-American fish stew from the West Coast. This version has a distinctly New England twist to it.

Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro is in Rangeley. It is one of dozens of restaurants taking part in Maine Restaurant Week.

Ingredients

32 oz can plum tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 garlic cloves minced

1 medium yellow onion small dice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup artichokes rough chopped

2 tablespoons capers

1 bay leaf

Pinch of fresh herbs, basil, oregano, flat leaf parsley, thyme

Splash of lemon juice

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 cup sauvignon blanc

Pinch of saffron

1/2 lb fresh haddock or white fish cut large pieces

1/2 lb mussels

1/4 cup lobster meat

1/4 cup calamari rings and tentacles



Directions

Heat olive oil in medium sauce pot. Sweat onions and garlic. Add bay leaf. Add artichokes and capers. Deglaze pot with white wine. Add plum tomatoes and tomato paste. Add sugar fresh herbs saffron and lemon juice, stir. Let simmer very low for an hour. This makes the cioppino base. Add seafood when ready to rolling boil cioppino base, adding calamari last. Serve into large bowl, garnish with toasted baguette.

