Spanish clams with Shannon Bard

Shannon Bard shares her recipe for clams Spanish style. Her new restaurant, Toroso, focuses on food from Spain.

SPANISH CLAMS WITH WHITE WINE, CRISP GARLIC AND GOLDEN ARTICHOKE HEARTS



· 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced – stored in good Quality Spanish Olive Oil

· 6 tablespoons olive oil

· 1 cup dry white wine

· Optional – Dry Red Chile

· 6-8 Artichoke hearts, drained.

· 24 clean clams (Baby Manilla or Littleneck)

· 2 TBS chopped parsley

· Salt



PREPARATION

Drain the artichoke hearts.

Heat a large, deep saute pan over medium heat. Once hot, add 2 Tbs of Olive oil and the garlic cloves to the pan. Saute until the garlic cloves are golden brown. Be careful not to burn the garlic as it will make the dish bitter.

Add the Clean clams to the pan and gently shake to coat the clam shells in the olive oil. Remove the pan from the heat, add the white wine and return back to the flame being careful as the alcohol can cause the wine to ignite briefly with an open flame. Add the red chile to the pan if using. Cover and cook until clams open.

Meanwhile, drain the artichoke hearts. Heat a small saute pan over medium heat. Once hot, add the remaining 4 TBS of olive oil to the pan. Once the oil shimmers, gently place the artichoke hearts in the oil and saute on 1 side for 3-5 minutes until golden brown. Use a slotted spoon or tongs to gently turn the artichokes and repeat the process on the other side.

Once the artichokes are golden on both sides, remove from oil and place on paper towel lined plate to drain. Gently salt and set aside while you finish the clams.

Once the clams have opened, remove the saute pan from the heat and pour the opened clams and their broth into a large platter (discarding of any unopened clams). Place the golden artichokes on top of the opened clams and garnish with chopped parsley. Serve with crusty bread for dipping. Salud!

