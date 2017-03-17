At Rhum you can get a big ol' bowl of cocktail and a pu pu platter, among other tiki treats.

The Portland bar Rhum is celebrating its one year anniversary by expanding its menu and bringing on bartender Trevin Hutchins.

There are more entrees there now and Hutchins is bringing his signature flair (or in the case of this drink, flare).

Here's the Dead on Arrival, which you'll want to be careful with.

1 1/2 oz Appleton Signature

1 1/2 oz Krogstad Aquavit

1 oz Cruzan 151

1 1/2 oz Pineapple

1 1/2 oz Orange

1/2 oz lemon

1/2 oz Cinnamon syrup

1/4 oz grenadine

Barspoon Pernod

Copyright 2017 WCSH