Vanilla parsnip puree - TIQA's Bo Byrne

Scallops, Brussels sprouts chips and potatoes top a vanilla parsnip puree made by Bo Byrne from TIQA

TIQA is a restaurant in Portland that celebrates cuisines from the Mediterranean. And Chef Bo Byrne has just returned from a trip to Jerusalem.

On February 10th the restaurant will be having a bourbon tasting featuring rare and expensive bourbons. They're also offering cooking classes - one for Valentine's Day and a kids cooking camp. Plus they're planning a special Valentine's Day meal.

Here's their recipe for Vanilla Parsnip Puree

Ingredients

1 lb parsnips

2.5 cups heavy cream

2 vanilla beans

3/4 tbs salt

1/3 tsp cayenne pepper

3/4 tsp sugar

Peel parsnips and cut into medallions. Place in pot with remaining ingredients. Boil until soft, puree until smooth.

Chef Byrne served them with scallops (make sure the scallops are dry, then sear them in a ripping hot pan with a little oil until you could flip them over with your finger), potatoes (cubed and fried) and Brussels sprouts chips, which are made by cutting off the ends of the sprout and then frying up the leaves as they fall apart in the pan.

