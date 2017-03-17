What's for suppah on St. Patty's Day? Boiled Irish Dinner, of course!

NEWS CENTER -- Happy St. Patrick's day! There is no better day to cook up a traditional Irish boiled dinner. But it doesn't have to be the bland, colorless mush you may have been forced to eat in the past.

We headed to Whole Foods Market in Portland where chef Jeff Gibson showed how to make a flavorful boiled dinner.

This is not your mama's mushy, bland Irish boiled dinner.

Check it out. https://t.co/B50Knt4p5n pic.twitter.com/5WA6ZN0OXT — WCSH 6 (@WCSH6) March 17, 2017

Gibson says it's easiest to start with an already cured corned beef. Set it to boil, then reduce to simmer for one hour. After an hour, drain the water, keeping some for later and refill the pot with cold water. (You heard me, cold water!)

Add cabbage, onion, carrots and red potatoes to the cold water. Gibson says this will help the vegetables retain their vibrant colors and prevent them turning to baby food.

Gibson says you want to use red potatoes because they hold up better and are less likely to fall apart. After about 2 or 3 hours, you are ready to serve. .

There are two sides to the corned beef, a fatty side and a leaner one. Make sure to cut your beef against the grain and Gibson says do not get throw away all the fat because it stores the most flavor. Don't forget to pour some of the original jus over the meal and enjoy!

